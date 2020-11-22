MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) (CVE:MVP) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) (CVE:MVP) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) in a report issued on Wednesday, November 18th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13).

Get MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) alerts:

MVP has been the subject of several other research reports. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight Capital set a C$3.50 price objective on MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of MVP opened at C$2.30 on Friday. MediaValet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 million and a P/E ratio of -14.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.73.

About MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V)

MediaValet Inc provides enterprise cloud-based digital asset management (DAM) software worldwide. It offers Creative Spaces, a hybrid desktop application to accelerate the local production of rich media and other creative assets while keeping everything in sync with software-as-a-service based DAM. The company also designs mobile applications for iOS and Android devices; and offers content publishing and analytics services.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaValet Inc. (MVP.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.