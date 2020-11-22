Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) (TSE:DR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.46

Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) (TSE:DR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.46 and traded as high as $7.38. Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) shares last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 82,408 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.46. The firm has a market cap of $222.41 million and a P/E ratio of 9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.76.

About Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

