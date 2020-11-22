Medtronic (MDT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Medtronic to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MDT stock opened at $110.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.62. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.89.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 4,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.52 per share, with a total value of $499,951.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

