Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,611 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 52,239 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.00% of Meridian Bancorp worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 421.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 27.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 26.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBSB. BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of EBSB stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $746.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, such as NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

