Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMSI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMSI. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Shares of MMSI opened at $52.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

