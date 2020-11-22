MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,072 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MetLife were worth $29,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in MetLife by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in MetLife by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in MetLife by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.99. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for MetLife (NYSE:MET)

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2020

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,072 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MetLife were worth $29,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.99. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for MetLife (NYSE:MET)

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.