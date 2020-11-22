MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,072 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MetLife were worth $29,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in MetLife by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in MetLife by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in MetLife by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.99. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.