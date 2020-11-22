Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$63.00 at CIBC

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

MRU has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday.

MRU opened at C$60.68 on Thursday. Metro Inc. has a twelve month low of C$49.03 and a twelve month high of C$66.25. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion and a PE ratio of 19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$59.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 27.79%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

