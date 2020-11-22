Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Scotiabank

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MTRAF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Metro from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Metro from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTRAF opened at $45.98 on Thursday. Metro has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $50.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.47.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

