M&G plc (MNG.L) (LON:MNG) Receives GBX 194.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

M&G plc (MNG.L) (LON:MNG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 194.40 ($2.54).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNG. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of M&G plc (MNG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of M&G plc (MNG.L) in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of M&G plc (MNG.L) from GBX 227 ($2.97) to GBX 241 ($3.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th.

Shares of MNG stock opened at GBX 194.70 ($2.54) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 165.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 159.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64. M&G plc has a twelve month low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 252.56 ($3.30).

About M&G plc (MNG.L)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

