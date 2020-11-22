MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Price Target Raised to $34.00

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MGP. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.09.

MGP opened at $30.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 0.68.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.64 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth $102,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

