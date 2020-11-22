Michael F. Hines Sells 20,000 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TJX opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 106.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.95.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,069 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.04.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

