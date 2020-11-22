Michael Hunkapiller Sells 38,381 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 38,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $602,965.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 898,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,110,957.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Hunkapiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 12th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 200,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $3,346,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 1,304,348 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $18,586,959.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Michael Hunkapiller sold 259,164 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $1,718,257.32.

PACB stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 1.70. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $17.14.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,844,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,419,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,613 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,363,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,855,000 after acquiring an additional 984,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,978,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,526,000 after acquiring an additional 511,325 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 5,473,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

