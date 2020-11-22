Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 380 to GBX 350. The stock had previously closed at $349.70, but opened at $337.40. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) shares last traded at $332.30, with a volume of 1,402,698 shares traded.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 422.14 ($5.52).

In other news, insider Greg Lock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.31), for a total value of £108,790 ($142,134.83).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 250.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 333.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $807.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28.

Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) Company Profile (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

