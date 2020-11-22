Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Sells $1,083,000.00 in Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $1,083,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $357,225.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Peter Bauer sold 17,601 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $880,050.00.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.63, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.72.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MIME. BidaskClub downgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mimecast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mimecast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Mimecast in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 205.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,558,000 after acquiring an additional 735,324 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 74.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 457.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 203,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

