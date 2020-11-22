MKM Partners Boosts The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $71.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective lifted by MKM Partners from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.04.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.46, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.95.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,681,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,019,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $961,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,863 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,507,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $918,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

