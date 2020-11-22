Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MLLCF opened at $22.63 on Thursday. Molecular Partners has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.