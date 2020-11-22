Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stake Decreased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 129.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 125.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $6,525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii sold 3,496 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $37,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.53.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 514.48% and a negative return on equity of 113.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

