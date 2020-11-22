Morgan Stanley Boosts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $120.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Union Gaming Research reissued a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.13.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $95.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.72. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $36,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,697 shares in the company, valued at $696,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $758,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,821,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,353 shares of company stock worth $1,030,792 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 67.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,996 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 164,439 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 247.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,155 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 39,275 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at $7,257,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

