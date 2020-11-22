Morgan Stanley Raises Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $180.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.14.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock opened at $172.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $174.41.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 27,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $4,357,140.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $383,694.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,789 shares of company stock worth $7,773,422 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.