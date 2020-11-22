Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 1,881 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total value of $387,335.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,578,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,652,287.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $202.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.36. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $215.87.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,807,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,804,000 after acquiring an additional 25,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 822,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,181,000 after acquiring an additional 176,136 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 22,651.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 404,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 402,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Morningstar by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after buying an additional 22,315 shares during the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

