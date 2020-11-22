M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,297 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter worth $1,214,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Acushnet during the second quarter valued at $511,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 414.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 72,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 58,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Acushnet by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 730,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Acushnet by 36.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 20,299 shares during the last quarter. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acushnet alerts:

GOLF opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.40.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.49. Acushnet had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on GOLF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Read More: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.