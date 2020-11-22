M&T Bank Corp Acquires 554 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 30,727 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 994,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,484,000 after buying an additional 428,022 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 35,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $55.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.94. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $58.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 21st.

