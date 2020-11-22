M&T Bank Corp Acquires 986 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CUBE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 19,757 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 108,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 38,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.73.

In other news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $844,381.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CUBE opened at $33.18 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.17). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

