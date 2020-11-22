M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

HII opened at $158.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.54 and a 200 day moving average of $165.27. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.90. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.30.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

