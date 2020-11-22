M&T Bank Corp Buys 2,684 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $2,746,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 11,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $1,487,090.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total value of $161,473.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 885,293 shares of company stock valued at $119,709,887 in the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $145.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.53 and a 200-day moving average of $113.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $153.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Truist raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

