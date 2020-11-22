M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.8% during the second quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,846,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,510,000 after purchasing an additional 547,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,402,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,364,000 after purchasing an additional 77,549 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,614,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,554,000 after purchasing an additional 243,653 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,377,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,178,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,749,000 after purchasing an additional 97,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $44.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ACHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

