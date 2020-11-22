M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 14.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 89,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,388,000 after buying an additional 11,027 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 12.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 245.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 937,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,580,000 after buying an additional 665,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 109.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TIF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.94.

TIF stock opened at $131.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.43, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $103.89 and a twelve month high of $134.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $747.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.