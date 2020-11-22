M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 74.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 54.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.86.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $293.31 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $199.00 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.88.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $7.87. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

