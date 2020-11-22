M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at $210,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Shares of EZU stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.