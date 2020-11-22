M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,303,000 after buying an additional 236,951 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at about $691,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 131,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $4,097,040.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,464 shares in the company, valued at $15,683,785.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 31,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $999,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 412,502 shares of company stock worth $13,154,525. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF opened at $36.05 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 21.48%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

