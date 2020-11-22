M&T Bank Corp Has $655,000 Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Jabil were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter valued at $946,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Jabil by 29.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Jabil by 100.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 266,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 133,726 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Jabil by 1,465.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 44,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 41,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $120,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,076.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,991,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $340,330. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $37.43 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.09, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.16.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

