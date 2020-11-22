M&T Bank Corp Has $662,000 Stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 52.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,892,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,898 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,390,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $503.85 million, a P/E ratio of 105.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCCI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

