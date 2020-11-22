M&T Bank Corp Has $715,000 Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 1,240.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 158.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Generac alerts:

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares in the company, valued at $140,321,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,054. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus started coverage on Generac in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Generac from $194.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.62.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $222.97 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $234.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.03 and a 200-day moving average of $160.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.