M&T Bank Corp Has $731,000 Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,385 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.09% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWX. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 61.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Shares of IWX opened at $55.31 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $37.65 and a one year high of $59.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.96.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

