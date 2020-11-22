M&T Bank Corp Has $757,000 Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,669 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,717,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,150,000 after purchasing an additional 234,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,508,000 after purchasing an additional 201,475 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,422,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $140,670,000 after acquiring an additional 155,311 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $44,258.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,991.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $857,508.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,371 shares of company stock valued at $17,506,093. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.53 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

