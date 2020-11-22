M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at $236,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 83.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $50,483.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,413 shares of company stock worth $1,055,825. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

ABM stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -424.95 and a beta of 1.28. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $19.79 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average is $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

