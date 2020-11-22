M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 195,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after buying an additional 36,930 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 332,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,086,000 after purchasing an additional 208,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $66.88 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $70.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.23.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

