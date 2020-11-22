M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSHD opened at $124.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.69. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $131.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

In related news, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $80,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,371 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew Colby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $601,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,617,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,739 shares of company stock valued at $51,349,998 over the last three months. 63.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

