M&T Bank Corp Makes New Investment in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Utz Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,334,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $739,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

UTZ stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. On average, research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

