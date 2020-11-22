M&T Bank Corp Purchases 116 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,729,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $202.10 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $216.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.82 and a 200 day moving average of $191.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $794,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,388.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,676. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

