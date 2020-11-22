M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 235.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

Shares of NLY opened at $7.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

