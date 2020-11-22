M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth $146,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth $799,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth $95,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $118.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,106,525 shares in the company, valued at $674,587,816.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $884,943.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at $269,209.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,072 shares of company stock worth $5,443,133 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

