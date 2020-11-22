M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,909 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 103.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,326,087 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $119,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,276 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $69,611,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,897 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,757,000 after purchasing an additional 293,712 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 42.8% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 975,023 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after purchasing an additional 292,036 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 517.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,779 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 257,953 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NEP. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.96.

Shares of NEP opened at $63.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -44.34 and a beta of 0.87. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.88.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.62%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

