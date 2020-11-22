M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,025 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of UDR by 34.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 235,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 60,374 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of UDR by 12.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 11.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 3.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of UDR by 55.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 359,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 128,011 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Capital One Financial cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

UDR stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.72. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.27, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. UDR’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

