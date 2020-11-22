M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,729 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Covetrus by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

CVET opened at $26.22 on Friday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.56) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $69,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,391.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georgina Wraight sold 10,000 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,499 shares of company stock valued at $772,313. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

