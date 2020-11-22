M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,281 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TELUS were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in TELUS in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in TELUS in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 100.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the second quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TU opened at $18.81 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $20.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.234 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TU. Scotiabank increased their target price on TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on TELUS in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial raised TELUS from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

