M&T Bank Corp Sells 591 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $65.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average is $60.58.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several analysts have commented on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

