M&T Bank Corp Sells 6,223 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,249 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 23,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 36,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $2.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $3.19.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

