M&T Bank Corp Sells 693 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 130,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 57,315 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth $543,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Landstar System from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 lowered Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $129.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.70. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $139.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,703,131.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,556,014.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $1,299,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,100 shares of company stock worth $5,602,931. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

