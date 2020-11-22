M&T Bank Corp Trims Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AMERCO by 632.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in AMERCO by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $401.01 on Friday. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $222.34 and a fifty-two week high of $414.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.63.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $13.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $9.00. AMERCO had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

